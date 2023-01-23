MANILA — OPM hitmaker Ebe Dancel is lending a hand to his colleague and close friend, Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee, by donating a portion of his concert earnings to the latter's hospital bills.

In a social media post over the weekend, Dancel said he will be opening additional slots for his "Sa Wakas" anniversary concert to help fund Chee Kee's hospitalization.

Chee Kee, who is battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia, is currently under intensive care.

"Marami pa ring nagtatanong, kaya napag usapan namin na magdagdag ng 100 more tickets. Proceeds from the sales will be given to Gab Chee Kee’s fund for his hospitalization fees and therapy. @gabnomods is one of my best friends, kaya salamat sa mga tumulong/tutulong/tutulong pa lang," Dancel wrote in his Instagram post.

Limited tickets for the concert that marks the 20th anniversary of Sugarfree’s 2003 album "Sa Wakas" became available last Saturday, January 21.

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda earlier shared to the band's followers the medical condition of Chee Kee.

Miranda took the opportunity to ask showbiz colleagues and the public to lend financial assistance to Chee Kee's family. The band is also gearing up for benefit gigs for the guitarist.

