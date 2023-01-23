Coco Martin overwhelmed to continue Susan Roces' legacy

Coco Martin is launched as the new face of a pharmaceutical brand on January 23, 2023. Handout

MANILA - Coco Martin feels overwhelmed that a lot of people are turning to him to continue the legacy and advocacy of the late screen veteran Susan Roces.

Martin said this after he was chosen to be the new ambassador of a pharmaceutical brand that promotes the availability of quality and affordable healthcare to the general public, a role previously held by Roces.

“Alam naman natin kung gaano kabigat ang responsibilidad na aking kakaharapin. Dahil siyempre po dahil ito sa aking lola, kay Tita Susan. Alam naman natin kung gaano nirerespeto at minamahal ng lahat ng Pilipino si Miss Susan Roces. Kaya nakakatakot kasi isang napakalaking obligasyon ito para sa akin,” he said of being the new face of RiteMed.

“Una pressured ako kasi bilang isang tao, wala namang perpekto. Pero 'yung kilig at 'yung excitement nandoon. Sabi ko nga, para mapagkatiwalaan ako ng napakalaking kumpanyang ito, natutuwa ako kasi ibig sabihin noon, na-appreciate nila 'yung mga pinaghirapan ko, 'yung trabaho ko, 'yung dedication ko,” he added.

Martin stated that, based on how he knew Roces, she would never promote something that she did not have faith in.

“Alam niya 'yung responsibilidad niya sa mga tao, lalo na sa mga Pilipino. Kaya nung sinabi sa akin na ako yung napupusuan [na ipagpatuloy ang nasimulan niya], hindi rin ako makapaniwala. Bakit ako?” he said. “Nung sinabi nilang ako ang napili, nerbyos na nerbyos po talaga ako.”

While acknowledging the weight of this new role, the actor vowed to be more responsible in everything that he will do to uphold Roces' legacy.

Currently, Martin is busy working on the ABS-CBN series adaptation of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" which also stars Charo Santos-Concio and Lovi Poe.

Although he's busy filming, Martin maintained that it's important for him to have a work-life balance.

"Dati ang mindset ko is kumita, mag-ipon, paghandaan 'yung kapag nag-retire ka na. Pero kailangan mo ring balansehin. Kailangan habang nagtratrabaho ka, iniisip mo rin 'yung health mo. Kapag ikaw nadisgrasya, may nangyari sayong hindi maganda, nagkasakit ka, sayang. Kaya ngayon, mas naa-appreciate ko na maging healthy para mas lalo ako makapag-provide sa family ko," he said.

ABS-CBN has yet to reveal when "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will hit the small screen.