MANILA - Andi Eigenmann joked about her past disappointment when she was not cast as the lead star in the Philippine adaptation of "Marimar," pointing out that she did not even audition for the role.

The actress brought up the topic after a netizen commented in one of her posts on Instagram, saying she looks like the popular character Marimar.

"Fun fact: I cried so hard when I didn't get cast as Marimar. FYI, I was so young and I didn't even audition. Same with 'Dyesebel,' but you get it," she said in a now-expired Instagram Story.

Emphasizing how manifestations become a reality, she added: "And now here I am, living that 'Marimar' and 'Dyesebel' and 'Marina' life in real life."

Eigenmann and her fiancé Philmar Alipayo are based in Siargao with their two kids Lilo and Koa, as well as her firstborn Ellie, her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

They have a vlog called "Happy Islanders," which shows their life in the tropical paradise.

