MANILA — Former Kapamilya actress Beauty Gonzalez is eager to explore more roles after her stint in the Sundance Film Festival.

"Moments like this I am happy to celebrate as an Actor, being part of a global community that celebrates Film and the Art of telling stories in all its forms is heartwarming and fulfilling. Thank you @sundanceorg," Gonzalez said in an Instagram post.

"I love my job and now am more eager to explore new roles and new challenges, But first I’m gonna munch on a steak and take my family tubing in this wonderful Sundance Snow," she added.

“In My Mother’s Skin,” a World War II-set dark fantasy from writer-director Kenneth Dagatan, premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the United States.

Joining Gonzalez in the cast are acclaimed actresses Angeli Bayani and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, as well as newcomer Felicity Kyle Napuli.

A Philippines-Singapore-Taiwan co-production, “In My Mother’s Skin” is described as “a fusion of physical body horror, suffocating tone and psychological trauma.”

“It is about hope that we will overcome physical and supernatural forces through human compassion,” Epic Media said.

Stranded in the Philippines during World War II, a young girl (Felicity Kyle Napuli) “finds that her duty to protect her dying mother is complicated by her misplaced trust in a beguiling, flesh-eating fairy,” portrayed by Curtis-Smith.

RELATED VIDEO: