South Korean boy band iKON. Photo: Twitter/@YG_iKONIC

Half of the members of South Korean boy band iKON tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the group to halt promotional activities, their management company YG Entertainment said Sunday.

Based on a statement translated into English and published in full by Korean entertainment news site Soompi, YG said iKON members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk were diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk initially tested positive on Friday through COVID-19 self-test kits, which they used after experiencing "mild cold symptoms," YG said.

The entire group then underwent PCR testing, with Bobby, Junhoe and Chanwoo being found negative for the virus, the agency added.

"We will be unsparing in our support of not only Kim Jinhwan, Song Yunhyeong, and Kim Donghyuk’s speedy recovery, but also the health and safety of all our artists," YG said.

The band's last release was "Why Why Why," which they dropped in March 2021 before participating in the reality show "Kingdom: Legendary War."

iKON is also among the "most tweeted about" K-pop groups in the Philippines in 2021, alongside labelmates Blackpink.

