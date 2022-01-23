Stars of 'The Broken Marriage Vow' grace 'ASAP' stage

MANILA - The stars of the “The Broken Marriage Vow” graced the stage of “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

Led by Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez and Zaijan Jaranilla, the cast visited the concert variety show to promote their upcoming series which will be part of ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Primetime Bida lineup starting Jan. 24 at 8:40 p.m.

Angeline Quinto joined them to sing the series’ official theme song.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is the Philippine adaptation of the hit BBC series "Doctor Foster."

It tells the story of Dr. Jill Illustre (Sta. Maria), whose life turns upside down when she suspects that her husband, David (Marudo), is having an affair.

The series is also available in the streaming service Viu, which recently partnered with ABS-CBN to bring top-quality content to Filipino viewers.