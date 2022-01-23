MANILA – Richard Gutierrez thanked his wife Sarah Lahbati for arranging an event that allowed their family some quality time for each other away from the hustle and bustle of the city, for his birthday.

Based on their recent Instagram updates, the couple and their two kids Zion and Kai are currently enjoying the beach in El Nido, Palawan.

“Thanks my love @sarahlahbati for organizing a birthday trip for me and our family. So grateful to be able spend quality time in beautiful @lihimresorts,” Gutierrez captioned one of his posts.

For his actual birthday, their family had an intimate birthday dinner at the resort where they are staying.

Last Friday, Lahbati said she feels lucky to be Gutierrez’s wife and best friend.

“Zion, Kai & I love you so much! May God continue to bless & guide you. And may all your dreams come true," Lahbati said.

Lahbati and Gutierrez will mark their second wedding anniversary on March 14. The couple, who got engaged in 2017, decided to push through with their intimate wedding in 2020 amid concerns over COVID-19.

