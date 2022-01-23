MANILA – After a taking a long break from the music scene, Jona finally staged her comeback on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

Showcasing her powerful vocals, Jona sang on the show “Someone To Love Me,” a song off the “Giliw” album composed by siblings Troy and Cheesa Laureta.

Following her number, Jona expressed how much she missed performing on stage and seeing his fellow Kapamilya performers once again.

When asked what her supporters could expect from her this year, Jona said: “Mas maraming music and content, and hopefully by the end of the year, magkaroon ulit ng major concert. Super recharged na.”

According to Jona, she took a break last year for her advocacy, but she is now ready to focus on work anew.

“Last year po kasi, nag-start kami mag-build ng aming animal shelter for our animal rescues. It’s not yet finished pero nasa mga 60 to 70 percent na. So malapit na malapit na siya matapos. Kaya naman ngayon, mas may chance na ako to fully concentrate sa work.”

Jona thanked her supporters and management for patiently waited for her return.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).