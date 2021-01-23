WATCH: Friendzone, love triangle in ‘Hello, Stranger’ movie trailer

Markus Paterson joins the cast of ‘Hello, Stranger’ as a man who complicates the relationship of Xavier (Tony Labrusca) and Mico (JC Alcantara). Black Sheep

MANILA — Black Sheep released on Saturday the first trailer of “Hello Stranger: The Movie,” the sequel to the popular boys’ love (BL) digital series starring Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara.

The movie is set at a scenic resort, where a writing camp for Xavier (Labrusca) and Mico’s (Alcantara) literature class is being held.

Going by the series’ happy ending, where Xavier and Mico professed their love for each other, the camp may well be their opportunity to deepen their relationship.

That’s easier said than done, however, as complications arise. For one, Xavier appears to “friendzone” Mico for still-unknown reasons, and Mico meets a new romantic interest, Simon (Markus Paterson), who stirs jealousy in Xavier.

The set-up proves ripe for drama, but also “kilig,” as Xavier and Mico navigate being physically around each other, after mostly interacting through video calls as seen in the series.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Returning characters in the movie include the “Young Padawans,” Mico’s group of friends who were instrumental in his coming out: Kookai (Vivoree Esclito), Seph (Patrick Quiroz), and Junjun (Miguel Almendras).

Their literature professor, Tina Moran (Meann Espinosa), as well as Xavier’s ex-girlfriend Crystal (Gillian Vicencio), are also part of the writing camp.

New faces include characters portrayed by Jin Macapagal and Dionne Monstanto.

“Hello, Stranger: The Movie” was directed by Dwein Baltazer, who helmed the acclaimed “Oda sa Wala” in 2018, and another Labrusca starrer “I Am U” in 2020. Petersen Vargas, who directed the series, returned as a producer.

The film will be available to stream starting February 12 on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky PPV.