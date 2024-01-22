Priscilla Presley biopic to open in PH cinemas on Jan. 31

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star in 'Priscilla'

Priscilla Wagner was just a teenager when she first met the rock 'n' roll superstar Elvis Presley in 1959. Their relationship became the center of gossip and speculation.

The beautiful 14-year old Wagner did not mind their age gap. She was deeply attracted and in love with Presley, who introduced her to drugs and lavish lifestyle.

Distributed by CreaZion Studios Inc., the biopic "Priscilla" stars Cailee Spaeny (as Priscilla) and Jacob Elordi (as Elvis) and will open in Philippine cinemas on January 31. The production company recently hosted an advanced screening for industry friends at SM Megamall Director’s Club Cinema.

Spaeny captured the beauty and grace of Priscilla, making her the most qualified actress to play the role. With the help of the film’s make-up and wardrobe department, she perfected the Priscilla’s distinct sense of style — the signature black bouffant hairstyle, the sharp cat-eye look, and the feminine dresses that defined generations.

Her acting was a breath of fresh air — from her body language to speaking voice. She said in her interviews with US media that she studied Priscilla’s life well before accepting the role.

Meanwhile, Elordi gave his own version of Elvis, after Hollywood actor Austin Butler brought the rock 'n' roll icon to life in 2022 biopic. Elordi showcased the groove, charm, and personality of Presley.

The film, written and directed by Sofia Coppola, highlighted the couple’s iconic wedding, Priscilla having a baby, Elvis’ career, and their controversial separation.

Coppola perfectly captured their most-talked wedding — from Priscilla’s iconic wedding gown to Elvis’ famous hairstyle. They were both happy during the wedding, attended by their closest friends and family.

After their wedding, Priscilla told Elvis, “I’m scared. I want a baby but it’s just too soon.”

The birth of their daughter indeed changed their relationship as Elvis began to reach another level of fame. The director showed how Elvis became dependent to drugs, while Priscillawas trying to raise their daughter. She looked sad and empty.

After realizing that she had to focus on herself and that Elvis wasn’t the person she knew, Priscilla made a life-changing decision — to leave Elvis.

Spaeny, who won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival, delivered a brilliant performance, particularly in the last scene, where she was crying, while announcing, “I’m leaving our marriage.”

Priscilla Presley herself executive produced the movie. She also praised Coppola, saying, “She is for women.”