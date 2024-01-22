Le Sserafim. Photo: @le_sserafim/X

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is making a comeback in February with its third extended play (EP) "Easy."

The package will be released on February 19, the group's agency Source Music announced late Sunday through a notice on the WeVerse app.

"'Easy' is an honest presentation of LE SSERAFIM’s insecurities and concerns that exist beneath their confidence," Source Music said.

On YouTube, Hybe Labels, which Source Music is a subsidiary of, dropped a teaser video for the comeback, which shows the phrase "Make It Look Easy."

The five-member group will release album trailers on January 26 and 27 before unveiling the concept photos, based on a schedule posted by Source Music.

A "track sampler" will be out on February 7, followed by the tracklist on the following day and a "highlight medley" on the 13th, according to the schedule.

The group will also release music video teasers on February 16 and 18, and hold a "countdown" livestream on February 19, half an hour before the EP's release at 6 p.m. KST (5 p.m. in the Philippines).

Le Sserafim went to the Philippines last December for the Asia Artist Awards, marking the first time that the act composed of Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae visited and performed in the country since debuting in 2022.

The quintet behind catchy singles such as "Fearless" and "Antifragile" is also set to play at the popular Coachella music festival in April.

