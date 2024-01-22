Kim Jones posts photo of Jericho Rosales

Actor Jericho Rosales. Screen grab: Instagram/@jerichorosalesofficial

MANILA -- While Kim Jones remained silent about the rumored split with her husband Jericho Rosales, she posted a photo of him on her Instagram story.

In the captionless photo, the actor is seen playing with a dog.

Rosales, meanwhile, reposted the story with the caption “non-negotiables.”

Earlier this month, the “Sell Block” actor told ABS-CBN News that he and Jones are “happy.”

“We are happy, we are good, Kim and I are amazing. We are fantastic,” he asserted.

Rosales also shared that his “heart” is doing “good, great, fantastic, amazing.“

