MAYNILA -- Actress Iza Calzado is planning to celebrate the first birthday of her daughter Deia Amihan by giving back.

"Actually hindi ko pa alam sa Friday mismo kung ano ang gagawin. Pero may party na inaayos. It 's more of giving back 'yung theme ko. Kasi talaga dahil she's been such a blessing to us," Calzado said on "Magandang Buhay" Monday, where she appeared with her sister-in-law Bianca King.



"Talagang ang dami ring nag-bless sa amin throughout this journey na gusto ko lang tema ng birthday niya ay kami naman ang mag-give back," Calzado added.

In the morning show, Calzado was all smiles when she received a cute birthday gift from "Magandang Buhay" and its hosts.

Calzado gave birth to Deia Amihan on January 26, 2023.

She and husband Ben Wintle tied the knot in December 2018.

