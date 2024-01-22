GOT7’s Youngjae performs during the K-Pop Masterz Ep. 2 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

GOT7's "tingi" era continues!

South Korean singer Youngjae said Monday he is coming back to the Philippines in February for a solo concert.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, the GOT7 member bared the stops for his "Inside Out" concert tour, which includes a Philippine stop set on February 24 at the New Frontier Theater.

Further details, such as ticket prices, have yet to be announced.

Youngjae last went to the Philippines in September 2022, performing alongside boy groups ATEEZ and iKON for the K-pop Masterz 2 concert.

The singer, whose full name is Choi Young-jae, debuted in 2014 as a part of K-pop boy group GOT7, whose members have been focusing on their solo careers in recent years.

Last year, Youngjae dropped his first full album "Do It."

