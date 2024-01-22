K-pop singer Baekhyun. Photo: @BAEKHYUN_INB100/X

South Korean singer Baekhyun said Monday he is returning to the Philippines in April for a solo concert.

On his X (formerly Twitter) page, the 31-year-old vocalist, best known as a member of the K-pop group EXO, dropped the cities and dates for his "Lonsdaleite" tour.

Baekhyun is set to perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on April 13, based on the announcement.

Local promoter Wilbros Live, in separate social media posts, said it would release further details on the concert "soon."

The tour will commence with a two-day concert in Seoul before moving to other Asian locations, including Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Last June, Baekhyun performed at the Araneta Coliseum for the Overpass K-pop concert alongside soloists Jeon Somi and B.I.

Earlier this month, Baekhyun made headlines after launching his own talent agency, which would handle his solo activities as well as those of his fellow EXO members Xiumin and Chen.

The trio, however, remain signed with K-pop label SM Entertainment for their EXO promotions.

