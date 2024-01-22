MANILA - Celebrities attended the special advance screening of Janno Gibbs’ movie "Itutumba ka ng Tatay Ko" Tuesday night, at Cinema 2 in SM Megamall.

This is Gibbs' directorial debut and he promised to do more comedy movies.



He said he’s not directing movies to impress and do artistic movies, but instead he aims to come up with classic comedy movies that people missed watching.



"This is the best parting gift of my dad," he said during the red carpet interview, pertaining to the last time he has worked with his father, the late Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away last December 17.



Senator Robin Padilla, Andrew E, Dennis Padilla, Jeric Raval, Gelli de Belen, Xia Vigor, and Bing Loyzaga attended the premiere night.

Also in attendance was Gibbs' legal counsel Atty. Lorna Kapunan, who said that while they appreciate the public apology released by the Quezon City Police Department, there’s a chance that Gibbs will still pursue filing a case against the uploaders of the video of his late father.



Kapunan added that there are talks that Padilla might bring this issue up in one of the Senate sessions to discuss possible amendments or revisions to the existing cybercrime laws, to prevent this from happening again.

