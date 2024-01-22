MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial will shoot their upcoming movie “Whispers in the Wind" in Japan.

Under MAVX Productions, the film marks the second movie project of Aquino and Imperial after last year's "I Love Lizzy."

"Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial about to take flight to Japan for an upcoming Mavx Production film entitled 'Whispers in the Wind.' Abangan!" Star Magic captioned its Instagram post.

Imperial earlier revealed that she had to chop off her hair in preparation for her upcoming role.

