Home > Entertainment Carlo Aquino, Barbie Imperial fly to Japan to shoot new film ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2024 01:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial will shoot their upcoming movie “Whispers in the Wind" in Japan. Under MAVX Productions, the film marks the second movie project of Aquino and Imperial after last year's "I Love Lizzy." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) "Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial about to take flight to Japan for an upcoming Mavx Production film entitled 'Whispers in the Wind.' Abangan!" Star Magic captioned its Instagram post. Imperial earlier revealed that she had to chop off her hair in preparation for her upcoming role. Barbie Imperial happy to work with Carlo Aquino in 'I Love Lizzy' 'I Love Lizzy' stars Barbie Imperial, Carlo Aquino to work again in new film Carlo Aquino, Barbie Imperial's film 'I Love Lizzy' to hit cinemas on January 18 Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, movies Read More: Carlo Aquino Barbie Imperial Japan Whispers in the Wind MAVX Production