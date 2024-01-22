Canadian artist elijah woods to hold PH concert on May 20

Handout photo.

MANILA — Canadian artist elijah woods will hold a concert in the Philippines this year.

In an announcement by Live Nation, the artist will hold his "ilu 24/7, 365" tour on May 20 at the The Podium Hall.

Among the stops of his Asia tour are Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

"I’m absolutely stoked to kick off my first tour in Asia. I can’t wait to play my music for the first time and share this incredible moment with everyone," he said.

General on sale of tickets will start on Wednesday, January 31 at 12:00 p.m. on smtickets.com and its outlets.

His single “24/7, 365,” from the extended play "bright orange everglow" went viral on TikTok recently.

