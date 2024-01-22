Anne Curtis tells Vice Ganda: 'Careful, careful'

MANILA -- Actress Anne Curtis on Monday told Vice Ganda to be careful after the comedian started to joke again.

This was after their 'brandagulan' mishap last Saturday on "It's Showtime" became talk of the town.

In Monday's episode of ABS-CBN's afternoon program, the other hosts asked the two to "rampa" because of their twinning "imported" looks.

Vice said: "Rampa? Wait lang. Rampang normal lang o gusto mo may dala tayong manok?"

Curtis then burst into laughter and told Vice: "Careful, careful."

"Sabi namin kahapon rumampa kaya tayo sa Avenida may dala tayong manok," Vice said.

"Dapat careful na tayo," Curtis stressed.

During the "eXpecially For You" segment last Saturday, Vice surprisingly made Curtis say the tagline of one of the brands that they endorse.

Realizing her mistake, Curtis said: "Bad 'yun, sa akin. Sorry po. Pasensiya na po kayo, 'di ko po sinasadya 'yun."

"Bakit ka nag-sorry, maganda lang naman, wala ka namang sinabing masama," Vice responded.

"Ito kapag nawalan ako ng kontrata, pasensiya na po kayo 'di ko po sinasadya, lapse of judgment, sorry," Curtis said.

Vice calmed down the worried Curtis and said: "Pumuri ka lang naman ng sitwasyon nila, maganda naman talaga 'yung sitwasyon.

"Pasensiya na po. Ikaw talaga. 'Pag ako nawalan, bayaran mo 'yun ... kasi 'pag siningil ako roon ... sitwasyon ang pinag-uusapan natin. Sige, sige," Curtis responded.

After the clip went viral on social media, Curtis addressed the situation on social media, clarifying that she already made amends with Vice.

"Morning everyone. Guys, kalma. No need for such negative energy. Vice and I are fine. It was a lapse of judgment on both sides. At least, we can move forward and be keyrfuul. Ganyan ang biriun backstage but syempre dapat iba pag on air. Kaya kalma. It’s a beautiful day. Gawin na lang #BidaAngSaya every day! HAHAHAHA!" Curtis said on Sunday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Ang (KJ) mo! Ok 'yan para trending! Chozzz!!! But yes, it was lapse of judgement. It was our usual 'brandagulan' moment na late n'ya na-realize so nasabi n'ya 'yung tagline nang 'di n'ya namalayan. I apologized to her And pinagtawanan na lang namin. Our sisterhood will always be Nice Ganda!" Vice responded in a quote tweet.

Vice, later on, admitted that what they did was wrong.

"At times I don't think enough. Sa kagustuhan kong magpatawa bira ako nang bira kaya minsan sablay. Sometimes I hate myself. Pero ganun talaga sa comedy man o sa real life talagang hit and miss. And we’ll just have to try again," Vice said.

"I put Anne in an uncomfortable situation. Wrong. Sorry."