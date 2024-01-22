Watch more News on iWantTFC

Andrew Scott first won international audience’s hearts through his unforgettable supporting performances in shows like “Fleabag” and “Sherlock.”

But in his lead turn as a lonely screenwriter named Adam in “All of Us Strangers,” the actor delivers what some called his most shattering performance.

Award-giving bodies have also taken notice.

In the film, he stars with equally stellar cast members Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy.

"All of Us Strangers" also delves into loneliness, grief, and isolation and shows a certain vulnerability in Scott's portrayal of Adam.

Asked if the emotions stay with him for a long time, the actor said: "I think they do a little. They're kind of probably always there, anyway. So, actually, the expression of them in some ways is a catharsis."

"The scenes with Paul (Mescal) for the most part were kind of more joyful," Scott added. "It’s about connecting with someone and falling in love. So, yeah, it does stay with you."

The Irish actor shares that growing up as a gay man, he did not see much of himself, his feelings, nor his experiences represented onscreen.

"It feels like a miracle to me, really," said Scott. "When I was growing up, there weren't films like this to watch. So, the idea that I would even be in a film like this, it gets me emotional when I think about it."

He added: "Particularly, a film like this that I think is very compassionate. I think it's so full of love, like a lot of our families, no matter what our sexual identity is."

“All of Us Strangers” is directed by Andrew Haigh.