4th Impact finally launches debut album

Photo from 4th Impact's Instagram page

MANILA -- 4th Impact’s Almira, Celina, Irene, and Mylene Cercado set the stage ablaze on Sunday night during the launch of their highly anticipated album in Quezon City.

The release of the five-song record, following a series of successful tours in the US and UK, underscores their triumphant return to the music scene.

According to the girls, they felt honored to work with some of the biggest hitmakers in the industry.

"It's a dream come true to work with American composers and producers. Thinking that they have been working with JLo, Ariana, Twice, XG, and more. Tapos po kami, 4th Impact? Sobrang blessed kasi God directed us to these amazing people,” Mylene said in a statement.

"Super pinaghirapan po namin itong album launch. Kasi po this is our first ever album as 4th Impact. Thankful po kami sa mga Dreamers and kila Direk Frank for helping us mabuo ito," Irene added.

The group also expressed their gratitude to their supporters who have rallied behind them as they gradually returned to the spotlight and attempt to take on the global stage.

"I-tour po namin ang album namin, dito po sa Pilipinas and sa US, UK. (We will make an album tour here in the Philippines and in the US and UK) And we're planning to have a major concert in Araneta Coliseum this year 2024. For now, since our target is the international or global market, most of our songs are in full English," said Celina.

Some local artists also performed at the launch, including boy group Press Hit Play or PHP, Tawag ng Tanghalan contender Gleenette Gaddi, FLM artist Oliver Agustin, and the Philippines' RnB King, Jay R.

