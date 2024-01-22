10 new Kapamilya artists get big break via ‘Zoomers’

The cast of new ABS-CBN series "Zoomers".

Ten new and fresh faces from Star Magic are getting a big break from the Kapamilya Network via the series entitled "Zoomers".

During the media conference Monday, creatives heads Ted Boborol, Chad Vidanes and Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi shared how the 10 artists got their respective roles after a rigorous audition process.



The 10 celebrities starring in "Zoomers" are Zabel Lamberth from Baguio City, Filipono-Japanese Kei Kurosawa, Luis Vera Perez, Erika Marie Davis, Hadiya Santos, Krystal Ball, model Ralph de Leon, Luke Alford, Criza Taa and former Goin’ Bulilit regular Harvey Bautista.



The 10-episode series directed by Vidanes will air nightly at 10:15 p.m. after "Can't Buy Me Love" via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and The Filipino Channel.



“Sila yung mga may lakas ng loob, yung may grit and tenacity to do this process," said Dyogi who emphasized that the team really went thru a tough casting process.



“May chemistry rin kasing binubuo eh lalo na pag love story, pag may anggulo ng love. Meron yang physical compatibilities, personality compatibility, hindi madali yung casting process Pero maganda siyang proseso para na rin sa mga tao behind-the-scenes, ah yung potential," he added.



Boborol said that some of them might look young and new to the viewers, but they’ve been acting since they were kids in "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episodes, teleseryes and more.



“Fresh siguro sa faces, pero if you hear their stories, they’ve been in the business for many years already. They were not just given the right break," said Boborol.



He added that they sat down with some of the newest Star Magic artists and collated the issues the new generation are facing today.

From there, they formulated the story and curated these characters in "Zoomers".



“Mas maganda yung kwento ng Gen Z ang nagpoportray ay mga Gen Z. Hindi matatandang nagpapanggap na bata. For me, very fresh na kwento nila ito at sila mismo ang gaganap ng mga kwento nila," he said.



Dyogi said it is important to always open doors and give opportunities to newcomers and young artists. Some of them started with attending Star Magic workshops and years later, they got their first audition break.



“Lagi naman tayong tumataya sa bago, importante na tumataya ka sa bago. Lagi naman na ang future ng industriya ay nasa bago. It’s a cycle. Later on, sila na yung ano.. Actually sila Harvey ang tagal na nila sa Goin’ Bulilit. Yung paghihinog sa kanila, matagal. Criza started when she was 13. Si Harvey was 8. So matagal yung proseso, hindi siya bago," said Dyogi.



