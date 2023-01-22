Alex and Toni Gonzaga chat about 'cake' and the color pink during the latter's concert at the Araneta Coliseum on January 20. Screenshot: Facebook/Wacky Kiray

MANILA — Alex Gonzaga prefers to no longer celebrate her birthday with the traditional cake, she said in jest Friday during a concert guesting, in reference to the controversy surrounding the viral video of her smearing a waiter’s face with icing.

The actress-host was one of the guest performers at her older sister Toni’s anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on January 20.

In the days leading up to the show, Alex faced backlash as the video of her interaction with the waiter, who was later identified as Allan Crisostomo, made the rounds on social media.

Her personal apology to Crisostomo, as well as the latter’s written statement about the meeting, similarly went viral and even generated a meme, as brands and personalities likened the letter to a detailed incident report.

At Toni’s Friday concert, the topic of cake came up as the sisters engaged in banter following Alex’s “Amakabogera” number.

“Naging concert! It’s your concert na pala!” Toni told her sibling, referring to the huge LED screen showing the latter’s face with the concert title, “I Am Alex,” instead of the night’s actual event.

“Talaga. Pinag-usapan ‘yan for almost three days!” Alex quipped, as seen in a Facebook video uploaded by comedian Wacky Kiray, who attended the show.

“Kaya pala trending ka for three days,” Toni teased, to audible cheers from the audience.

“Nagbago na ako, hindi na ako gano’n,” Alex answered.

Toni, who turned 39 on January 20, said: “Nakita mo, birthday ko — wala, nilayo namin lahat ng cake sa ‘yo.”

“Iyan ho ang pinaka pinag iiwasan ko ngayon, mga cake!” Alex said. “Magbigay ka na sa ‘kin ng panis na pagkain o cake… Talagang luamalayo na ako diyan.”

“So ‘pag birthday mo, ang handa na [ay ano]?” Toni asked.

“Ice cream, bilo-bilo… Wala na tayong mga gano’n, Tin. Nagbago na ako, Tin. I’m a changed person,” said Alex, who turned 35 last January 16.

Alex’s controversial interaction with Crisostomo happened during her recent birthday party, which gathered friends and family, including her husband Mikee Morada.

Alex has since publicly apologized to Crisostomo, following their private meeting at the restaurant where the waiter works. In a tweet, she called the experience a “hard and important lesson” from God.

Aside from their exchange about the cake, Alex and Toni also touched on the latter’s political stance when they shared the stage last Friday.

Alex, who was garbed in pink, pointed out her choice of color. “Sis, hindi mo ba nakikita kung bakit ako ‘I’m a changed person’? Ito ‘yung ayaw mo, pinagkakalayo-layo mo noong isang taon.”

“Grabe ka! Hindi naman! Sobra ka!” Toni said.

Pink was the campaign color of former Vice President Leni Robredo in the May 2022 elections. She lost to now-President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Toni’s “ninong” and her husband Paul Soriano’s relative whom the actress actively campaigned for. Marcos Jr. also appeared at Toni’s concert through a recorded greeting congratulating her on her 20th anniversary in showbiz.

RELATED VIDEO: