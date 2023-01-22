MANILA — Thai actors Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat held their first fan meeting in the Philippines on Saturday.

In a tweet by GMMTV, the "Bad Buddy" actors posed with their Filipino fans at a mall in Taguig.

"Thank you for your support. We love youuuuu #OhmNanonFMManila2023 #GMMTV," it said in a tweet.

Pawat and Korapat are known for their boys' love series "Bad Buddy" which was simulcast on iWantTFC. It revolves around Pat (Pawat) and Pran (Korapat), who were rivals.

Despite being polar opposites, the two got tired of the rivalry they inherited from their parents and agreed to be friends. However, their school animosity hinders them from being friends, and possibly lovers.

This is Korapat's first BL series since the critically acclaimed "The Gifted" and its sequel "The Gifted: Graduation."

Pawat has been in the BL scene with his popular series "He's Coming To Me" together with Singto Prachaya which is also available on iWant TFC.

