Manila Luzon returns to PH for 'Drag Den' finale

Photos from Manila Luzon's Twitter account.

MANILA -- "Drag Den Philippines" host Manila Luzon has returned to the country for the finale episode of her show next week.

In a tweet, Manila had a surprise appearance for the local drag competition of the series in Quezon City.

"Suprays, mga accla! MOTHER MANILA LUZON is our SURPRISE GUEST FOR MS. DRAGDAGULAN 2023!" the show revealed in a tweet hugging the contestants of the show.

Manila also posed with "Drag Den Philippines" top three contestants Naia, Shewarma, and Maria Cristina along with "Drag Race" alumni and local franchise debut winner Precious Paula Nicole.

"My Drag Race sister @PreciousPaulaN came out to support @dragdenph Ms. Dragdagulan 2023 last night," they said.

"Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

RELATED VIDEO: