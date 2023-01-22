US model and media personality Kylie Jenner has finally introduced her baby boy to her social media followers.

For the first time on Sunday, Jenner shared adorable photos of her son with rapper Travis Scott, also revealing that “Aire” is the name they gave him.

Jenner and Scott initially named their son “Wolf” before announcing last year that they were changing as they felt the name didn’t suit their son.

Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian siblings, announced in February 2022 that she gave birth to Aire, without revealing his name or gender at that time.

It was in September 2021 when Jenner first confirmed her second pregnancy via a montage she shared on Instagram.

Jenner and Scott have a four-year-old daughter, Stormi.