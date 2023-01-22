Iza Calzado honors dad on what would have been his 78th birthday

MANILA – Actress Iza Calzado honored her late father, Lito Calzado, on what would have been his 78th birthday.

On Instagram, Calzado made sure to mark her father’s birthday with a couple of throwback photos.

“Today, I remember your warm embrace. This same warmth you passed on to me has been one of my strengths in life and as the days come closer to giving birth to my child, I pray she inherits your warm, charming and calming energy,” she captioned her post.

Sharing how she envisions her dad had he been alive today, Calzado said: “Probably still dancing, delightfully grooving to the excitement of meeting your grandchild. I can picture your big smile. Oh how I miss you daddy.”

It is Calzado’s fervent hope to feel her dad with her as she prepares to give birth to her first baby very soon.

“I pray you envelop us in your love and help keep both Bun Bun and I safe during birth. We want to feel you with us, dad. Will celebrate by dancing my way through the last few moments of my pregnancy the way you would want me to,” she said.

Calzado is a first-time expectant mother with her husband, Ben Wintle.

Describing herself as “forever a daddy’s girl,” the actress finally greeted him a happy birthday to end her post.

Calzado’s father died of liver cancer in November 2011.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC