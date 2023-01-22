Screenshots from 'Dream Maker' YouTube channel.

MANILA — Two teams got the highest average scores in the third mission of "Dream Maker" which aired Sunday.

In the third mission, the 28 remaining contestants chose among 4 songs written by one of the judges, BULL$EYE, and should get the highest average of their individual scores.

Team Topick, who performed "Hit Me", with members Drei Amahan, Jeromy Batac, Ishiro Incapas, Jom Aceron, Reyster Yton, Russu Laurente, Asi Gatdula, and Wilson Budoy topped the mission with the highest average score of 413.3 points. Aside from a performance in "It's Showtime," they will also grace the stage of "Magandang Buhay."

"Sobrang saya po kasi nakita po namin na nag-work po kami as a group po. Sobrang saya po ngayon kasi nabigay po namin 'yung dapat po naming ipakita sa mentors and sa tao," Laurente said.

Team Hunters, composed of Kyler Chua, Matt Cruz, Neil Limbaga, Jules Indiola, Kim Ng, Prince Encelan, and Winston Pineda performed the song "Tiger" and got the second-highest average score of 403.6 points. They will be performing the song on ABS-CBN's noontime show, "It's Showtime."

"Hindi po talaga namin inasahan. Ang goal lang po talaga namin is mag-iwan po kami ng mark sa mga mentors at sa mga tao na ipakita talaga kung ano 'yung kaya naming gawin as a group," Cruz said.

"Sobrang saya ko po kasi first time pong manalo and nagawa ko po 'yung part ko bilang center po," Chua added.

With an average score of 394.9 points for their number of "Odd Eye," Team Eyerisk, which was composed of Macky Tuason, Ron Castillo, Denrich Ang, Thad Sune, Jay-R Albino, Vinci Malizon, and Joshua Nubla, fell short in third place.

Team 6 of Hearts led by Marcus Cabais, together with Luiz Aguaviva, Anjo Sarnate, Josh Labing-isa, Josh Worsley, and Pan-pan Rosas got an average score of 354.3 points and placed at the last spot for their performance of "Lovey Dovey."

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

RELATED VIDEO: