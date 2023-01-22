Moonbin & Sanha, a sub-unit of the K-pop boy group Astro, is coming to the Philippines in March for a "fan con."
Local promoter DNM Entertainment unveiled late Friday a poster for the event titled "Diffusion in Manila," scheduled on March 25.
As of writing, DNM Entertainment has yet to disclose the exact venue and ticket prices.
Moonbin & Sanha, the first sub-group of the six-member act Astro, debuted in 2020 with the extended play (EP) "In-Out."
Earlier this month, the pair made a comeback with its third EP "Incense," fronted by the single "Madness."
Last August, the duo's bandmate, Cha Eun-woo, went to the Philippines for a fan meeting.
