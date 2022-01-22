Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Breakout star Donny Pangilinan appears to be enjoying his time with on-screen partner Belle Mariano despite not categorically clarifying their current relationship status.

Pangilinan could not evade Karen Davila’s intriguing questions when he showcased his bachelor’s pad to the journalist in a vlog aired on Saturday.

Davila, known for asking tough questions in news programs, made sure to ask about Pangilinan’s connection with Mariano amid their deepening relationship to one another as a trending loveteam.

“Belle and I are in a happy place right now. We are very grateful for our situation. Blessed to be an inspiration to many people, hopefully. We're blessed to be having these projects together,” Pangilinan responded.

Pressed about what he likes the most about Mariano, the 23-year-old actor said he admire the actress for being herself unapologetically.

“What I like about her, she's herself. Sometimes to a fault, but in a good way. She just separates herself and she goes with what she thinks her life. Doesn't care what other people say. And I admire that about her. She's very focus,” Pangilinan continued.

He went on to share the sense of comfort Mariano is giving her whenever they are together but Pangilinan just laughed off Davila’s question if he had fallen in love with his co-star.

The actor also bared that they have talked about dealing with bashers before reiterating that Mariano is talented. Pangilinan has previously defended the actress from online bashing.

“First of all, we don't know them. They don't know us. Belle is so talented. She has so much ahead of her. I'm just happy that I get to witness her journey,” he said.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series “He’s Into Her” followed by the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Separately, they’ve also achieved milestones, with Mariano gearing up for her online concert, and Pangilinan becoming an in-demand endorser, among others.

