Screengrab from Cartoon Network's 'Craig of the Creek.

Filipinos took to social media to commend the use of the Visayan language in an episode of “Craig of the Creek” on Cartoon Network.

Pinoy netizens trooped to Twitter to share a clip wherein Eileen introduced Craig to her grandmother, who she aptly called “lola.”

During the “Sink or Swim Team” episode of its fourth season, Eileen told the protagonist that her lola speaks Bisaya – a language in the Philippines – and even taught him a traditional Filipino gesture “mano.”

“I don’t always understand exactly what she’s saying, but I do know that whenever we say hi to her, we gotta do the bless,” the Sewer Queen in the program reminded Craig.

In the said scene, the grandmother could be heard speaking Bisaya while watching the television. Upon entering the living room, Eileen formally introduced her friend to her lola.

IM SCREAMING FILO FOLLOWERS LOOK LOOK LOOK IM pic.twitter.com/7H9dKq4azz — raine🫀 (@Gra_pple) January 19, 2022

Craig immediately greeted the old lady and did the “mano”, much to the delight of Eileen’s grandmother.

This prompted her to tease Eileen if it is her boyfriend, which many Filipinos found relatable.

“I've laughed so much over the Lola asking her if he was her boyfriend. That's all what my Titas and Ates ask,” a netizen commented.

Other netizens were impressed how accurate and inclusive the show is for other cultures such as Bisaya.

“And the great thing about this is that dialogue is accurate af, the way and intonation of it too. I miss my lola,” one tweeted.

“So rareeee to see bisaya as the language used in foreign animations/movies. I love this so much,” another one echoed.

It was not the only scene wherein Filipino culture was mentioned as Eileen proudly offered a notable Pinoy bread “pandesal” to her friends in the series.

Eileen let Craig and her friends taste a pandesal with peanut butter, bought from the Philippines, and gummy fish on top.

“I like how this show straights up say races and shares culture instead of ‘coding,’” a Pinoy tweeted.