‘PBB’ welcomes 3 new housemates

After spending their first night in the activity area, three new adult housemates have finally entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

On Saturday’s episode, Jaye Macaraan, Basti Macaraan, and Rica Kriemhild joined the 10 other housemates.

The three new additions to the adult housemates all came from Italy.

The Macaraan brothers are both from Milan and worked as fast food service crews while Kriemhild worked in a factory in Bologna.

Before stepping foot inside the famous yellow house, they spent the night in the activity area where they only talked to the appointed supervisor, Zach Guerrero.

As supervisor, Guerrero interviewed the new housemates inside the makeshift confession room, asking them questions about their lives overseas and love life.

Big Brother, then, gave Isabel Laohoo and Thamara Alexandria a task – to teach the “Team Italia” the dance moves of “Pinoy Tayo” without seeing them.

Laohoo and Alexandria communicated by shouting from the swimming pool area while the three listened to the opposite side of the wall.

Eventually, they were able to dance the “PBB” theme song which enabled them to meet each other.

“PBB” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.