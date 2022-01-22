Photo from Salt Entertainment's Instagram account

South Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon shared a glimpse of their wedding photoshoot, where the two actors stunned as a couple.

Korean talent agency Studio Santa Claus Entertainment dropped a couple of photos of Park and Choi, clad in different wedding outfits.

Salt Entertainment also released some snaps of the couple, including impressive portrait shots of Park Shin Hye, donning white wedding gowns while sitting in the middle of a greenery setup.

Park, 31, and Choi, 30, who are expecting their first child, are scheduled to get married this month, Yonhap news agency reported in November.

The couple have been dating since 2017.

Park gained international popularity for her role in the 2013 series "The Heirs," where she starred opposite Lee Min-ho. Her other notable dramas include "Pinocchio," "The Doctors," and "Memories of Alhambra."

Meanwhile, Choi starred in dramas, such as the historical piece "Flowers of the Prison" and mystery suspense "Missing 9." His latest project was the streaming series "So I Married the Anti-fan," where he was paired with Girls' Generation member Sooyoung.

