Photo from Nick Jonas' Instagram account

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first baby through surrogacy, the couple announced on Saturday (Manila time).

Jonas and Chopra took to Instagram to share the good news to his followers and fans on social media, asking the public for privacy as they start becoming real-life parents.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the statement said.

Chopra, 36, and the 26-year-old Jonas got engaged in 2018 after a whirlwind courtship that began at an Oscars after-party in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Aside from a Hindu wedding ceremony, they also got married in Christian setup.

Chopra, a former Miss World, starred in 3 seasons of ABC's "Quantico," becoming the first Indian to headline a US television drama. In India, she is one of Bollywood's highest paid film stars.

Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a pop-rock band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney's stable of teenage stars. The band split up in 2013.