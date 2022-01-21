Camille (Janine Gutierrez) and Andrei (Paulo Avelino) get married in front of their family and loved ones in the finale of ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — It was a “merrily ever after” for the characters of Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino at the conclusion of the primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

In the final episode, Camille (Gutierrez) and Andrei (Avelino) fulfilled their dream of exchanging vows in front of their family and loved ones, after initially getting married in a civil ceremony.

The marriage also saw the union of their families, who were once at opposing ends complicated by a bitter history.

Camille and Andrei also became expectant parents anew, after once losing their baby to miscarriage. They have also been raising Andrei’s daughter with the late Patricia (Iana Bernardez).

The couple also became neighbors with Camille’s foster mothers, having managed to buy back her childhood home, which he had lost when her mother Judith (Lotlot de Leon) died.

Coming full circle, “Marry Me, Marry You” closed with Camille reading one of her mother’s notes, about love, family, and everything in between, which she had left behind to guide her daughter as she grew up.

“Marry Me, Marry You,” which ran for four months, marked milestones for its cast members. It was Gutierrez, Sunshine Dizon, and Jake Ejercito’s first Kapamilya teleserye. In Ejercito’s case, the series was also his debut in the format.

Off-camera, the project also paved the way for screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano to rekindle their romance two decades after they first dated.

The conclusion of “Marry Me, Marry You” gives way for the January 24 premiere of another highly anticipated teleserye, “The Broken Marriage Vow,” the Philippine adaptation of the global hit “Doctor Foster.”