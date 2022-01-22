Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Breakout star Belle Mariano is not only carving her name in acting but also making waves in the music industry with her soothing voice.

Mariano, who is set to hold her first-ever solo concert on January 29, admitted that she has no formal training in singing – only confidence to perform whenever there are family gatherings.

During a virtual press conference Thursday, Mariano said her voice appeared to improve because of her interest in singing in front of her family.

“More of nasanay lang talaga ako kumanta in front of everyone. Growing up ako yung tipo ng bata na 'bida-bida' kunyari may family gathering o reunion kami. Ako yung tipong lalapit sa mga tita, kakanta ako,” she revealed.

“Kapag may videoke ako yung unang magga-grab ng mic. And then I'll perform. From there on, doon ko na-develop na masaya pala kumanta. Ang saya pala mag-entertain ng tao.”

She said her grandfather used to guide her in singing, aside from watching some voice lessons on YouTube.

“I watch YouTube. I watch voice trainings. Pero hindi po talaga ako naka-attend ng voice trainings. So really, it's just my family's influence over me. My lolo does sing. Siya yung nagga-guide sakin,” Mariano continued.

Now that she has the spotlight after almost a decade of being on the sidelines, Mariano is hoping to also compose a song for herself.

“Gusto ko nga po makapagsulat ng song. So hopefully, this year makapag-release naman ako ng song na isinulat,” she said.

This is on top of being on a trending loveteam with actor Donny Pangilinan, known as “DonBelle.” The two have paired on the series “He’s Into Her” and blockbuster movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Mariano said she does not have to choose between singing and acting as she enjoys where her career is going to, as of the moment.

“Both have challenges. Both have pros and cons. But I'm really happy po sa love team ko ngayon. I'm happy where my career is headed to. So I wouldn't change anything po,” Mariano answered.

“Daylight” has sold P300,000 tickets in just the first two minutes of selling and reached P500,000 in 30 minutes.

SVIP and VIP passes were already sold out but regular tickets are still available at P195 each.

