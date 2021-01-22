Who died? Cardo, Alyana bloodied in record-setting ‘Probinsyano’ episode

Cardo (Coco Martin) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman) are bloodied from gunshot wounds in the January 22 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” broke its own live viewership record for a second consecutive night on Friday, with an action-packed episode that ended with the apparent death of the main characters Cardo (Coco Martin) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman).

In “Crossfire,” a distraught Alyana rushed to her husband after managing to escape Lito (Richard Gutierrez), whom she learned has been plotting Cardo’s assassination.

Driven by his obsession for Alyana, Lito connived with Cardo’s nemeses, including Art (Tirso Cruz III), to put them on the trail of the fugitive cop and his group.

Set up by Lito, Cardo and Task Force Aguila were ambushed by a Black Ops unit at an abandoned firing range.

Alyana arrived at the location just as Cardo was shot multiple times. Desperate, Alyana ran towards him, in the process getting caught in the crossfire.

Both bloodied and on the ground, Cardo and Alyana reached for each other’s hand. Their wounds soon appeared to claim them, as they closed their eyes and fell unconscious.

A teaser for the January 25 episode showed Task Force Aguila grieving, with no clarity as to whether both, or just one of Cardo and Alyana, died.

As the dramatic scenes unfolded, the live streaming of “Ang Probinsyano” on Kapamilya Online Live steadily grew to beat its audience record the night prior.

“Crossfire’s” concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live nearly reached 100,000 at one point, with over 89,000 on YouTube, and 7,500 on Facebook. “Black Ops,” the previous episode, peaked at 80,000 live viewers on YouTube.

Kapamilya Online Live is the continuous, free live streaming of ABS-CBN programs on YouTube and Facebook, launched in August 2020 after a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Kapamilya Online Live is one of several airing venues of “Ang Probinsyano.” It is also available on A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila), Kapamilya Channel and CineMo (cable), and iWant TFC (on-demand streaming).

During its primetime run on ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, a free-TV channel seen nationwide, “Ang Probinsyano” was the country’s undisputed No. 1 program, according to Kantar Media.

In February 2020, the last full-month survey prior to the coronavirus lockdown, “Ang Probinsyano” retained that distinction with an average national TV rating of 34%. Its highest-ever viewership for a single episode — 47.2% nationwide —was recorded in October 2018.

The spike in number of Kapamilya Online Live viewers during “Ang Probinsyano” reflects the series’ enduring popularity, despite its platform shift and over its 5-year run.

