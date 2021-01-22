THROWBACK: Charo Santos shares photo from first magazine cover

MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio on Thursday shared a throwback photo from her first cover pictorial for a magazine published back in 1971.

Santos said she was only 15 when she did the shoot.

"During my time, that was called the 'hotpants,'" she wrote, using the hashtags #throwbackthursday, #hotpants, #recordofyouth, #trendytita, #bootsfordays and #baulfinds.

From being a beauty queen-turned-actress to one of the most influential female personalities in the country, Santos is known for being an inspiration to many.

"As I look back on my journey of triumphs and trials, wins and losses, favors and failures, I know that I could not have survived these alone and my heart is filled with warmth knowing that I was always being guided every step of the way," she said when she turned 65 last October.

"I am grateful to have lived, loved, and learned and all the more thankful that I am continually living, loving, and learning."

Santos-Concio is the long-time host of the iconic “Maalaala Mo Kaya."

She is set to star in ABS-CBN Films’ remake of South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart” with Joshua Garcia and Zaijan Jaranilla, under the direction of Dan Villegas.

