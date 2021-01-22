Ogie Alcasid, Ian Veneracion concert to push through online

MANILA -- It's happening! After almost a year of waiting, the much-awaited concert of Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion is finally pushing through this March online.

The two shared details of their collaboration in their respective Instagram accounts as they posted a clip inviting everyone to watch their concert "Virtually Yours, KilaboTitos" on March 26, 8 p.m., via KTX.ph.

"Mga tito at tita, tuloy na tuloy na," Alcasid said.

"Medyo na-delay lang tayo ng konti. ...Eto na, hindi na mapipiglan ang 'Virtually Yours, KilaboTitos,'" Veneracion said.

The project was first announced on January 2020, which was originally a two-night concert at the New Frontier Theater. However, it had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

