New 'Doraemon' movie gives glimpse of Nobita-Shizuka wedding

MANILA -- Two characters from "Doraemon" are finally getting married in the classic anime's latest movie.

CinemaBravo on Thursday released images from "Stand By Me Doraemon 2," which showed childhood sweethearts Nobita and Shizuka all grown up and ready to tie the knot.

"Stand by Me Doraemon 2," which premiered in Japan in November 2020, is set to be released in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries this year.

The movie marks the 50th anniversary of "Doraemon," which tells the story of the titular blue robotic cat.

The trailer below, also released by CinemaBravo, shows Nobita having pre-wedding jitters as he disappears right before his wedding to Shizuka.

Related video: