Kris Bernal 'fangirls' over Alex Gonzaga

MANILA --Actress Kris Bernal can't help but "fangirl" when she met fellow artist Alex Gonzaga last month.

On Instagram, Bernal revealed that she was motivated to start vlogging after watching Gonzaga's videos.

"Here’s a little trivia about me: Did you know? Ever since I started binge-watching @cathygonzaga vlogs, I became motivated to start my own YT channel. Luckily, I had a chance to meet her in person last December. Well obviously, in this picture, ang tigas ng katawan at ng mukha ko! LOL! I couldn’t even look straight at her. I was so anxious for a whole day because I really want to take a picture with her. Alam 'yan ng handler ko. I was supposed to vlog about it but my nervousness got in the way," Bernal admitted.

She also congratulated Gonzaga, who just recently revealed that she is now married to her long-time boyfriend Mikee Morada.

"I just finished watching her latest vlog about her wedding day! God’s perfect timing is really the best!! Congrats Mrs. Morada! Hope you’ll continue to vlog and spread good vibes to other people even if you’ll start a new journey!" Bernal added.

In the comment section of her post, Gonzaga also congratulated Bernal on her engagement to chef and businessman Perry Choi.

"Next time we see each other mas mahaba na sana chikahan natin!! Congrats also on your engagement ikaw na next!" Gonzaga wrote.



In response, Bernal wrote: "Thanks for noticing me!! That’s why you’re so loved by many cause you’re grounded even with all the success thay you have. Congratulations again!!" adding the hashtags #melting and #freakingoutsilently.

