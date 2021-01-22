Iwa Moto, Pampi Lacson welcome 2nd child

MANILA — Former actress Iwa Moto and her partner Pampi Lacson welcomed their second child together on Thursday, January 21, the couple announced on Friday.

In a photo on Instagram, showing Lacson with their baby boy, Caleb Jiro, Moto wrote: “Lo and behold, here comes the newest addition to our growing family. Our new bundle of joy — our little boy who will be filling our hearts and lives with love and happiness from this day forward!”

“What a beautiful blessing on the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.”

Addressing her newborn, Moto said: “My heart is overflowing with love and joy the first time I held you in my arms. Our son, baby CJ, yours, and Ate Mimi’s first day in life are the best days of mine! I could not explain the outpouring happiness that I am feeling right now. I am so blessed to have you, Ate Mimi, Kuya Muy, and Daddy Pampi and I could not ask for more!”

Mimi is Moto and Lacson’s first child together, while Muy, or Thirdy, is Lacson’s older child with his former wife, actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

Moto was not yet due to give birth, she said, “but I guess baby CJ is so excited to see and conquer the outside world.”

“Such a warrior just like me, isn’t he?” Moto said, noting she had had a difficult pregnancy.

She credited Lacson for making the journey “such a bliss,” despite some challenges.

“And above all else, thank You to our Almighty God for the amazing blessing and for keeping me and baby CJ safe throughout the delivery.”

“Everyone, meet our healthy little warrior, Caleb Jiro Iwamoto Lacson.”

