‘I’m preggo!’ Roxanne Barcelo, husband expecting first child

MANILA — Roxanne Barcelo is expecting her first child, the actress-singer announced on Thursday.

Barcelo, 36, shared the personal milestone through a YouTube vlog entry, where she is seen baking with her brother, Timmy.

“While those buns are in the oven, there’s another bun in the oven. My bun is in the oven,” she quipped.

“Mga Badidap,” she told her subscribers, “I wanted to share with you all that I’m preggo!”

Barcelo revealed being a married woman in a Christmas Day post, without details of the actual wedding day, and without identifying her now-husband.

Barcelo first shared being romantically involved with a non-showbiz man in March 2020.

Referring to her husband, Barcelo recalled in her vlog, “When he said, ‘I want to start a family with you,’ I thought it was the most beautiful plan to have in my life.”

She then addressed her loyal followers, whom she thanked for “all the blessings that you have been wishing for me.”

Barcelo said she intends to “communicate with you as much as I can and to share with you as much as I can.”

“Hopefully, you will pray with me that our baby, me and my husband’s baby, will be happy, healthy, and normal. We are very excited to have this baby.”

