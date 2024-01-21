Photos from Luis Manzano, Donny Pangilinan, and Edward Barber's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Renowned television host Luis Manzano believes there are plenty of talents who can follow his footsteps.

Asked about the reality competition "Pilipinas Got Talent," Manzano did not comment on the show's possible comeback.

However, he believes that he has graduated from these kinds of hosting duties and instead named a handful of talents who can take his place -- namely Donny Pangilinan, Robi Domingo, Edward Barber, and Enchong Dee.

"Congratulations sa kung sino man, hindi ako eh, kumbaga nag-rest na ko sa 'Pilipinas Got Talent.' Sabi ko nga why not give it to the new generation," he told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Nakikita ko pwedeng si Robi (Domingo), si Donny (Pangilinan), pwedeng si Edward (Barber) or maybe si Enchong (Dee), it's about time na ibigay na yung mga ganung show sa kanila," he added.

Manzano expressed his intent to host his own game show with an original concept.

He also shared how he is enjoying fatherhood very much and wouldn't mind if Rosie or how she is fondly called as Baby Peanut, gets into endorsement deals.

For his wife, Jessy Mendiola, he is as excited for her showbiz comeback and wouldn't restrict her accepting roles even if it requires her to do intimate and daring scenes.

"She can do whatever she wants. If it will give you artistic fulfillment, then by all means go ahead," he said.



When asked if there are plans to have baby number two, the TV host said: "May mga contractual obligations pa na kailangang asikasuhin. Pero hopefully, in a year or two eh maging 'ate' na si Peanut."



He also hinted on having a sitcom with his mom, Vilma Santos, who recently won Best Actress at the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in "When I Met You in Tokyo."



Manzano is currently hosting the game show "I Can See Your Voice" which is showing on weekends. -- Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

