Ju Ji-hoon, left, and Park Bo-young. Photos courtesy of Disney+

MANILA — Korean actors Ju Ji-hoon and Park Bo-young are coming together for a Disney+ series penned by Kangfull, the writer behind the hit superhero drama "Moving."

The upcoming show titled "Light Shop" is based on Kangfull's webtoon of the same title and "follows a group of strangers, each struggling to come to terms with a traumatic event in their past."

"Going about their daily lives, each individual is mysteriously drawn to a light shop that sits at the end of a seedy alleyway. Guarded by a vigilant shopkeeper, the light shop could hold the key to the strangers’ pasts, presents and futures," Disney+ said in a press release.

In the series, Ju, known for starring in the 2006 romance series "Princess Hours" and 2019 zombie horror "Kingdom," plays the light shop owner Jung Won-young.

Meanwhile, Park, who played the titular role in 2017 drama "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon," takes on the role of Kwon Young-ji, described as a nurse with an unusual connection to her patients.

Joining the cast are Lee Jung-eun from the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," and Bae Seong-woo of movies such as "The King" and "Metamorphosis."

"Light Shop" is scheduled to drop during the second half of 2024, Disney+ said.

