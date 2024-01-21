Enrique Gil in 'I Am Not Big Bird' trailer. Screenshot from Black Sheep's YouTube channel.

MANILA — The comeback film of Enrique Gil, "I Am Not Big Bird," will be hitting the Philippine theaters on Valentine's Day.

The more than 2-minute trailer explains why Luis Carpio (Gil) went to Thailand after a failed relationship.

Carpio will later on discover that a known personality in the adult film industry named Big Bird looks a lot like him.

Written by Lilit Reyes, the movie is inspired by events which actually happened to his friend when they went to Thailand several years ago.

Directed by Victor Villanueva, the movie also stars Red Ollero, Nikko Natividad and Pepe Herrera.

"I Am Not Big Bird" will hit Philippine theaters on February 14.

