Dominic Roque shares preps for wedding with Bea Alonzo

MANILA — Actor Dominique Roque shared details about the preparations for his and Bea Alonzo's upcoming wedding.

According to Roque, Alonzo is on top of all the preparations for the wedding that is slated at the second half of 2024. He also confirmed that the venue is a destination wedding and it will be out-of-the-country.



“I think naman sa lahat, mas hands on ang mga babae kasi nagtanong na rin ako sa mga kaibigan ko na mga lalaki. Kasi minsan 'diba para naaasar 'yung mga babae kapag walang pakialam yung mga lalaki, pero actually hindi naman sa ganun," Roque told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"'Yung mga kaibigan kong kinasal, mas ganun din sila eh. Mas hands-on 'yung mga babae. (Kami), basta may alak, okay na,” he added.



Roque said that his inputs to the big day are always on the table, but as for the principal sponsors or ‘ninongs and ninangs’: “Hindi pa (kumpleto).”



In the past, Roque admitted that he’s had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016. Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

They remained friends since they first met, and it was not until the latter part of 2019, during their trip to Japan, when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

In April 2021, Alonzo first confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The actress announced her engagement to Roque in July 2023.

— Josiah Antonio with a report by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

