Alexa Ilacad reacts to KD Estrada defending her against bashers

Photo from Alexa Ilacad's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Alexa Ilacad on Saturday said she appreciates on-screen partner KD Estrada coming to her defense against bashers on social media.

Ilacad has been receiving a lot of hate messages from fans who are not in favor of her as Estrada’s on-screen partner.



"Of course, I’m very touched. Nagulat ako nung nag-'ASAP' kami, tinutukso nila ako ‘ang haba ng hair’ but I was really touched,” Ilacad told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

Estrada recently trended online, after releasing a statement appealing to his followers and fans to dissociate him from another artist.

The actor didn’t mention any name but hinted at the tandem name and netizens quickly linked it to "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Anji Salvacion.

Salvacion and Estrada were linked together when they were part of "Pinoy Big Brother" season 10 in 2021.



“To the former ship/fandom I was associated in: I DON’T want to be associated with this fandom and the other person of this ship no longer,” he earlier said in the statement.



Ilacad also revealed that she actually told Estrada not to do it at first: “But I was actually very scared at first, when he told me that he wants to post. I actually told him not to ‘coz I was okay naman."

"I’ve muted the things I don’t want to see, I don’t want to hear about. So, I didn’t really see what was happening, nagulat na lang ako na he was really mad. We were texting and he started saying ‘I’m so mad, they keep doing this to you.’”



As an on-screen partner, Ilacad was worried about the consequences of releasing that statement: “I was afraid that he would receive backlash. Kasi sabi ko naman I was okay, but he couldn’t take it na.”



Ilacad said she is thankful and she appreciates everything that Estrada has been doing for her.



“Never siya nagkulang to stand up for me. He’s never afraid to do that, even if I tell him I’m fine. He really wants to show people that no one can hurt me,” he said.



The actress also expressed her gratitude for the success of her afternoon primetime series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

She said: “2024 was really good so far. 'PPP' was such an incredible journey for me. It’s giving me a lot of growth, I’ve grown a lot personally and as an actress as well.”



Apart from work-related growth, Ilacad is thankful for the new friendship formed among her peers.

“It gave me a solid core group. I’ve been friends with them for a long time, but we became stuck with each other like glue,” she said.

Ilacad wants to focus on music after the show: “I think I’m gonna begin focusing on music right now. And I wanna do other things, like hosting if the opportunity comes.”



—from a report by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

