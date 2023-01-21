MANILA – Actress Sarah Lahbati showered her husband Richard Gutierrez with love and praise on his birthday.

Lahbati took to Instagram to greet Gutierrez on his birthday, calling the “Iron Heart” lead actor a good listener and incredible adviser.

“Thank you for being such a good listener, an incredible adviser, the most fun adventurer, such a loving dad to zion & kai, for being my best friend and for being an amazing husband,” she said in the caption.

“Being next to you makes me a better woman. Thank you for being you.”

Lahbati wishes her husband to achieve more – all while she cheers on the side and be his number one supporter.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two sons: Zion and Kai.

Last November, the couple went to Europe to spend some time together.

“Finally some alone time with you in a beautiful city we’ve never been to before,” he captioned his post.

Gutierrez said that as busy parents, he and Lahbati promised themselves to always make alone time for each other.

