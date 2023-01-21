LOOK: Belle Mariano, Kim Soo-hyun in one photo

Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya star Belle Mariano proved that she is not only an actress but also a stage performer.

On Tuesday, Mariano wowed the audience at the Araneta Coliseum when she served as the front act for the fan meet of South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun.

Mariano, half of the trending love team “DonBelle,” opened the event, organized by Dunkin’, with her performance of Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” – much to the delight of Kim and her legion of supporters.

She also serenaded the crowd at the Big Dome with her own single “Sigurado.”

Mariano made sure to document the experience, with some snaps during the event, including a photo with Kim, already shared on her Instagram account.

Soo-hyun set foot once again in the Philippines for a fan meeting organized by the donut brand he and Mariano are endorsing.

It was the second time in less than a year that the "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" star visited the Philippines.

In June 2022, Kim was captured crying at the sight of adoring fans at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Aside from "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," Kim also starred in several popular dramas such as "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," and "The Producers."

He had visited the Philippines in May 2017.



RELATED VIDEO